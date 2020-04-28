Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peneiras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD is an Optometrist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Locations
Advanced Eye Professionals225 Gordons Corner Rd Ste 1C, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 792-9800
Brighton Eye Care112 Brighton Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 870-1088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peneiras is one fantastic Eye doctor!!! He’s very informed, well educated and has the utmost care for his Patients understanding of tests, procedures and warranties on the lens he recommends!! He’s just a great guy and I would recommend him & his staff over any other eye doctor!!! Sincerely, Kenneth B.Echols Manalapan,NJ
About Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1558328245
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peneiras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peneiras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peneiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peneiras speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peneiras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peneiras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peneiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peneiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.