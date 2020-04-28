Overview

Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD is an Optometrist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.



Dr. Peneiras works at Advanced Eye Professionals in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.