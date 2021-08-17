Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Ortiz, DC
Overview
Dr. Sergio Ortiz, DC is a Chiropractor in Horizon City, TX.
Locations
- 1 14026 Horizon Blvd Ste 6, Horizon City, TX 79928 Directions (915) 852-6000
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr.! Respects time! Fast, yet thorough service!
About Dr. Sergio Ortiz, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1568545754
Frequently Asked Questions
