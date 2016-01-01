Serge Ruiz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Serge Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Serge Ruiz, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Serge Ruiz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Serge Ruiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Medical Center, Allapattah2901 NW 17TH AVE, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Serge Ruiz?
About Serge Ruiz, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1952775199
Frequently Asked Questions
Serge Ruiz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Serge Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Serge Ruiz works at
Serge Ruiz speaks Spanish.
Serge Ruiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Serge Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Serge Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Serge Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.