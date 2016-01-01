Serena Luce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Serena Luce, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Serena Luce, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR.
Serena Luce works at
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland Clinic1650 Chambers St, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (541) 686-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Serena Luce, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821067489
Frequently Asked Questions
Serena Luce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Serena Luce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Serena Luce. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Serena Luce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Serena Luce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Serena Luce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.