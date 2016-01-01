See All Alternative Care in Woodstock, GA
Serena Kumar, ANP-BC

Functional Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Serena Kumar, ANP-BC is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. 

Serena Kumar works at Baird & Baird Family Dentistry in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baird Baird Family Dentistry
    4595 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 269-6098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Serena Kumar, ANP-BC

Specialties
  • Functional Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619271442
Frequently Asked Questions

Serena Kumar, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Serena Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Serena Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Serena Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Serena Kumar works at Baird & Baird Family Dentistry in Woodstock, GA. View the full address on Serena Kumar’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Serena Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Serena Kumar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Serena Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Serena Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

