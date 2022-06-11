See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Serafina Domanico, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Serafina Domanico works at St Barnabas Hosp Neurosurgery in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Barnabas Hospital
    4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 960-6538

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Serafina Domanico, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699830877
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Serafina Domanico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Serafina Domanico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Serafina Domanico works at St Barnabas Hosp Neurosurgery in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Serafina Domanico’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Serafina Domanico. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Serafina Domanico.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Serafina Domanico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Serafina Domanico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

