Dr. Zarinejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD is a Psychologist in Encino, CA.
Sherri Nader Inc16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 920, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-0339
I had the privilege of being able to work with Dr. Zarinejad for over 3 years. During this time, she assisted me in an area no other therapist was able to - to repair my relationship with my mother by setting boundaries in a kind and loving way. Today, my relationship with my mother is better than ever, and a large part of this is because of Dr. Zarinejad's therapy. In addition, she really cares - I don't mean this as some throw-away compliment. I genuinely felt so much compassion and care from Dr. Zarinejad in our work, more than I have from any other therapist I had seen (I've had 4 therapists in a span of 15 years). It made me feel safe, cared for, and really allowed me to express myself in a way that allowed us to tackle and solve some deep rooted issues related to family dynamics, interpersonal issues, anxiety issues, and more. I would highly recommend Dr. Zarinejad to anyone, she really is one of the best.
- Psychology
- English
