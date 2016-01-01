Selma Nimene-Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Selma Nimene-Coleman
Overview
Selma Nimene-Coleman is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Selma Nimene-Coleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Excel Medical Center7515 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150 Directions (276) 335-5264
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Selma Nimene-Coleman?
About Selma Nimene-Coleman
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962099127
Frequently Asked Questions
Selma Nimene-Coleman works at
Selma Nimene-Coleman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Selma Nimene-Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Selma Nimene-Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Selma Nimene-Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.