Dr. Selina Xing, MS

Acute Pain Medicine
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Selina Xing, MS is an Acute Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Acute Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Xing works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Middletown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DOS - Limestone
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DOS - 1082 Newark
    1082 Old Churchmans Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 333-3811
  3. 3
    Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists - Middletown
    252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Zing and her staff are wonderful!
    Donna H — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Selina Xing, MS

    • Acute Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1912986522
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • China Medical University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selina Xing, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Xing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

