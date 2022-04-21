Dr. Selina Xing, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selina Xing, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Selina Xing, MS is an Acute Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Acute Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Xing works at
Locations
DOS - Limestone1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
DOS - 1082 Newark1082 Old Churchmans Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 333-3811
Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists - Middletown252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 655-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zing and her staff are wonderful!
About Dr. Selina Xing, MS
- Acute Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912986522
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- China Medical University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Xing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xing works at
Dr. Xing speaks Chinese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Xing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.