Overview

Dr. Selina McGee, OD is an Optometrist in Midwest City, OK. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McGee works at Precision Vision Midwest City, OK in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.