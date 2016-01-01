Selena Riordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Selena Riordan, NP
Overview
Selena Riordan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Selena Riordan works at
Locations
-
1
My Community Health Center2600 7th St Sw, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-4910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Selena Riordan?
About Selena Riordan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346299203
Frequently Asked Questions
Selena Riordan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Selena Riordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Selena Riordan works at
6 patients have reviewed Selena Riordan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Selena Riordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Selena Riordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Selena Riordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.