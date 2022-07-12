Selena Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Selena Henderson, APRN
Selena Henderson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Selena Henderson works at
Family Doctors of Green Valley-n Pecos Rd291 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 206-1694
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I came in with a LOT of pain from an accident, and she gave me time to speak and explain, she is so helpful, discussed options with me, even gave me choices and didn’t just push anything on me!! She didn’t judge me, when I disclosed my medical history, she is hands down, after just one visit, the best Dr I have seen in Vegas. Anyone seeing her is in excellent hands! She’s extremely knowledgeable, and I just felt like she is more capable of handling my issues than any of the SPECIALISTS I’ve seen! Selena is simply put, a fantastic DR. Very capable. Oh and her bedside manner was just great. I feel like she genuinely cares about me and my pain! I wish I could see her for everything else too! I had to do a review for her so others know as well. A provider like her is VERY HARD to find
About Selena Henderson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194281170
