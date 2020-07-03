See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Seigfred Cualing, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Seigfred Cualing, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Seigfred Cualing works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Broward Health Physician Group
    1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 601, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 (954) 355-4617

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 03, 2020
    Seigfred is Now working in the hospital. He is seeing mostly inpatients only however whenever I see him, he still has the same demeanor. Very down to earth. Checking on me, my family and our health.
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
