See All Clinical Psychologists in Fremont, CA
Seema Pai, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Seema Pai, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Seema Pai, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fremont, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    39825 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 209-3820
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Seema Pai?

    Sep 13, 2016
    MD Pai is fantastic. She is great at getting you to think about things in a different view. You have to be willing to change things about your point of view and allow yourself to learn in order to grow as an individual. It helps with how you cope and deal with coping mechanisms.
    E in Fremont, CA — Sep 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Seema Pai, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Seema Pai, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Seema Pai to family and friends

    Seema Pai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Seema Pai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Seema Pai, PSY.

    About Seema Pai, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619054988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Seema Pai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Seema Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Seema Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seema Pai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seema Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seema Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Seema Pai, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.