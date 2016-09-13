Seema Pai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Seema Pai, PSY
Overview
Seema Pai, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fremont, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39825 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (925) 209-3820
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
MD Pai is fantastic. She is great at getting you to think about things in a different view. You have to be willing to change things about your point of view and allow yourself to learn in order to grow as an individual. It helps with how you cope and deal with coping mechanisms.
About Seema Pai, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619054988
Frequently Asked Questions
Seema Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Seema Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Seema Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seema Pai.
