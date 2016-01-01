Dr. Seema Mahdavi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Mahdavi, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Mahdavi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
3
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahdavi?
About Dr. Seema Mahdavi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427505890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahdavi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Dr. Mahdavi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.