Dr. Sean Woodward, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Woodward, DC is a Chiropractor in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Woodward works at Suncoast Total healthcare in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Vitality Medical Group
    24945 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-1460
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Total Vitality Medical Group
    6710 Embassy Blvd Ste 105, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 848-3377
  3. 3
    Total Vitality Medical Group
    1001 37th St N Ste D, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 914-9130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr Woodward for about 10 years. He is great with my adjustments for my arthritis. I am glad I found his new location.
    Barb H in Pinellas Park, FL — Aug 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sean Woodward, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023052552
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow Of The International Academy Of Medical Acupuncture
    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Woodward, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

