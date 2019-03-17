See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Asheville, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Skierczynski works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-4721
    Carolina Optometric of Arden
    2145 Hendersonville Rd Ste D, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 681-8000
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194958025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Tennessee Eye
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U of North Carolina Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

