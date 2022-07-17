Sean Reynolds, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sean Reynolds, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sean Reynolds, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Mountainview Medical216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 571-7908
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reynolds has become a trusted caregiver for my two pre teen and now teenage boys. They respect him and look up to him and appreciate his advice on health matters and any other wisdom he throws their way. I appreciated the relationship he has developed with them and see that is an important part of taking care of them effectively.
About Sean Reynolds, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1427540780
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Sean Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
