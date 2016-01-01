See All Clinical Psychologists in Encino, CA
Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Sean Pakdaman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Pakdaman works at California Stress Control Clinic in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Encino Office
    5535 Balboa Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 (818) 817-8737
    West LA Office
    12304 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (310) 481-2260

Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Biofeedback
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Biofeedback

    Accepted Insurance:
AvMed

    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    Humana

    About Dr. Sean Pakdaman, PHD

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1073544011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Pakdaman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pakdaman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pakdaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pakdaman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakdaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakdaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakdaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

