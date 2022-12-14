Sean McDonald, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sean McDonald, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sean McDonald, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Sean McDonald works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sean McDonald?
Sean has treated my hand, shoulder, and hip in the last couple of years. He's never kept me waiting, and has alleviated my pain effectively. Highly recommend!
About Sean McDonald, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1942228523
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Sean McDonald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sean McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sean McDonald using Healthline FindCare.
Sean McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sean McDonald works at
Sean McDonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sean McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.