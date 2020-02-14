Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McDevitt works at
Locations
Metrocenter Psychiatry10000 N 31st Ave Ste D201, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 997-6635
16th St & Northern7330 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 997-6635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDevitt has helped my son develop self resilience through thoughtful guided reflection. When my son began he was in crisis, telling his 4th grade teacher he planned to hurt himself. After screening dozens of PHD trained counselors we chose Dr McDevitt because he was highly recommended and took our insurance. He has navigated the perils of divorced parents and the unique needs of a child on the spectrum. Throughout he has remained above the fray, always impartial and professional. He supported my son’s request to reduce the frequency of visits to monthly. My son’s psychiatrist told us it’s important to maintain the relationship throughout the teen years as so much change occurs so quickly. I am deeply grateful to Dr McDevitt for all he has done to help my son.
About Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1942221858
Education & Certifications
- Dept. Of Psychiatry, Children's Hospital Of San Francisco
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
