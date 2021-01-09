See All Psychologists in Cordele, GA
Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D

Psychology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Cordele, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University - California School of Professional Psychology - Los Angeles.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1129 N 5th Street Ext, Cordele, GA 31015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 942-4857

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Grief Therapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Grief Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2021
    Dr. Massie helped me through a pretty severe PTSD flare-up last year. He was patient, empathetic, and gave me the skills to manage myself during an emotional crisis. I am grateful for the sessions he spent working with me.
    Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487716254
    Education & Certifications

    • Vamc, Miami, Fl.
    • Alliant University - California School of Professional Psychology - Los Angeles
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Massie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

