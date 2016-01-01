See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Sean Martindale, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sean Martindale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Sean Martindale works at Kentuckiana Ear, Nose & Throat in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentuckiana Ear, Nose & Throat
    6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 380, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 894-8441
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Old Brownsboro Crossing
    9850 Von Allmen Ct Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 894-8441
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Jeffersonville, Indiana
    1405 SPRING ST, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 894-8441
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balance Testing
Dizziness
Ear Disorders
Balance Testing
Dizziness
Ear Disorders

Treatment frequency



Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sean Martindale, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003027228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sean Martindale, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Martindale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sean Martindale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sean Martindale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sean Martindale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Martindale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Martindale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Martindale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

