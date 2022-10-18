Sean Kane, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sean Kane, ANP
Overview
Sean Kane, ANP is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Nursing and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Sean Kane works at
Locations
-
1
IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 788-0088
-
2
North Mountain9250 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 788-0088Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sean Kane?
I thought he was great, very nice personality. Would definitely recommend
About Sean Kane, ANP
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053389973
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Nursing
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sean Kane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sean Kane accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sean Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sean Kane works at
15 patients have reviewed Sean Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.