Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Douglasville, GA. 

Dr. Hirt works at Wgps in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wgps
    6264 Hospital Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 977-8300
    Hirt Psychology
    2727 Paces Ferry Rd Se, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 758-0616
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asperger Syndrome
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Behavioral Disorders
Asperger Syndrome
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Behavioral Disorders

Asperger Syndrome
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Behavioral Disorders
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Separation Anxiety
Social Anxiety Disorder
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Hirt has been a huge asset to our family and my son. We would not be where we are today if we had not begun therapy with him a year ago. I highly recommend him.
    Julie Hubbard — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780016444
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

