Dr. Haggerty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Haggerty, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sean Haggerty, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Centereach, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1919 Middle Country Rd Ste 201, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 689-6560
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haggerty?
HE IS A GREAT, AWESOME DOCTOR. REALLY KIND AND NICE. HE DID HELPED A LOT TO MY TEEN SON.
About Dr. Sean Haggerty, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720075526
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haggerty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haggerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggerty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.