See All Neurosurgeons in Windsor, CT
Sean Brennan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sean Brennan, PA-C

Neurosurgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sean Brennan, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Windsor, CT. 

Sean Brennan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Neurosurgery & Spine
    360 Bloomfield Ave Ste 209, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 688-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sean Brennan?

    Nov 08, 2022
    Sean was very pleasant and patient . He showed me my MRI and explained everything thoroughly regarding my diagnosis and options for treatment . Together we decided surgery was the right choice for me . I would highly recommend Sean and Dr Wakefield for their expertise and care .
    D. Bieszczad — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sean Brennan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sean Brennan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sean Brennan to family and friends

    Sean Brennan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sean Brennan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sean Brennan, PA-C.

    About Sean Brennan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255342556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sean Brennan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sean Brennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sean Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sean Brennan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. View the full address on Sean Brennan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Sean Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Brennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sean Brennan, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.