Sean Bodin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Overview

Sean Bodin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Sean Bodin works at Colonial Internal Mdcn Assocs in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fredericksburg Office
    125 Olde Greenwich Dr Ste 300, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-5599

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 18, 2020
Sean Bodin is my PA and is the best! I have been going to him going on two years. He helped me and stuck it out with me until we found something that worked for me. He didn't give up on me. He is very patient and genuinely cares for his patients. If not for him, my life would be unbearable. Thank you Sean Bodin, PA!!!!
Patricia Acors — Mar 18, 2020
About Sean Bodin, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841799939
Frequently Asked Questions

Sean Bodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sean Bodin works at Colonial Internal Mdcn Assocs in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Sean Bodin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sean Bodin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Bodin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Bodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Bodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

