Dr. Zawada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Zawada, DC
Dr. Scott Zawada, DC is a Chiropractor in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Zawada works at
Zawada Chiropractic Inc.1441 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-0999
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr Z thinking I had sciatica on right side where I had a total knee replacement 8 weeks ago. He asked questions let me ask questions. Turned out pulled muscle. I walked out with no more pain. Thank you Dr Z
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1508923558
Dr. Zawada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zawada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.