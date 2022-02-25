See All Chiropractors in Roseville, CA
Dr. Scott Zawada, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Scott Zawada, DC

Chiropractic
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Zawada, DC is a Chiropractor in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Zawada works at The Hypnosis Center at Secret Ravine in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dawn Fealk, DC
Dr. Dawn Fealk, DC
10 (1)
View Profile
Robert Hamby, CHIRMD
Robert Hamby, CHIRMD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Carol Hamby, DC
Dr. Carol Hamby, DC
8 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Zawada Chiropractic Inc.
    1441 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-0999
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zawada?

    Feb 25, 2022
    I went to Dr Z thinking I had sciatica on right side where I had a total knee replacement 8 weeks ago. He asked questions let me ask questions. Turned out pulled muscle. I walked out with no more pain. Thank you Dr Z
    Carolyn Hamilton — Feb 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Zawada, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Zawada, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zawada to family and friends

    Dr. Zawada's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zawada

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Zawada, DC.

    About Dr. Scott Zawada, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508923558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zawada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zawada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zawada works at The Hypnosis Center at Secret Ravine in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zawada’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Zawada, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.