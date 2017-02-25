Scott Wilke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Wilke, CHIRMD
Overview
Scott Wilke, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Springfield, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4490 Derr Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 399-6782
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Wilke?
Dr. Wilke is personable, communicative, and competent. He was able to get me right into the office at the moment of distress, as a new patient, hours after I called. He explained everything he was doing during the adjustment, and coached me to work with him so that we could effect the best treatment outcome. The adjustment worked perfectly! Very reasonable fee. Will be back for massage with one of his LMTs.
About Scott Wilke, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1174601033
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Wilke accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Scott Wilke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Wilke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.