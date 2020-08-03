See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Scott Terry, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Terry, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Dr. Terry works at Ardent Counseling Center in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Chicago, IL, Fairfield, IA and Long Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoffman Estates
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 105, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 870-1775
    Monday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:30pm - 8:30pm
  2. 2
    Highland Park
    480 Elm Pl Ste 110, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 870-1775
  3. 3
    Lakeview
    3166 N Lincoln Ave Ste 401, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 870-1775
  4. 4
    Fairfield
    204 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA 52556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 870-1775
  5. 5
    Long Grove
    4160 Il Route 83, Long Grove, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 870-1775
  6. 6
    Ardent Counseling Center - Fairfield Iowa Office
    500 N 3rd St Ste 209, Fairfield, IA 52556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 870-1775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 03, 2020
    I saw Scott after years of seeing different therapists. He helped me and my ex-husband learn the communication skills for first deciding if we wanted to stay together or wanted a divorce. We decided that we got married too young and I have stayed working with Scott working on post-traumatic growth and what was previously misdiagnosed ADHD and depression issues. Although he might not be for everyone, I liked that he challenged me in ways other therapists have not. He also had flexible hours.
    — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Terry, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629133905
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

