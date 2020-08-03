Dr. Scott Terry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Terry, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Terry, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Terry works at
Locations
1
Hoffman Estates2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 105, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (888) 870-1775Monday4:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday3:30pm - 8:30pm
2
Highland Park480 Elm Pl Ste 110, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (888) 870-1775
3
Lakeview3166 N Lincoln Ave Ste 401, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (888) 870-1775
4
Fairfield204 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA 52556 Directions (888) 870-1775
5
Long Grove4160 Il Route 83, Long Grove, IL 60047 Directions (888) 870-1775
6
Ardent Counseling Center - Fairfield Iowa Office500 N 3rd St Ste 209, Fairfield, IA 52556 Directions (888) 870-1775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Scott after years of seeing different therapists. He helped me and my ex-husband learn the communication skills for first deciding if we wanted to stay together or wanted a divorce. We decided that we got married too young and I have stayed working with Scott working on post-traumatic growth and what was previously misdiagnosed ADHD and depression issues. Although he might not be for everyone, I liked that he challenged me in ways other therapists have not. He also had flexible hours.
About Dr. Scott Terry, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.