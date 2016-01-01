Dr. Scott Symes, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Symes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Symes, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Symes, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Rejuvenate Chiropractic Center Jose400 SW Longview Blvd Ste 160, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 761-3944
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Symes, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063496487
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
- Missouri Southern State University
