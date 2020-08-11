See All Nurse Practitioners in Stony Brook, NY
Scott Sussman, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Scott Sussman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Scott Sussman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY. 

Scott Sussman works at Mather Primary Care in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mather Primary Care
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 2, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 686-1414
  2. 2
    Mather Primary Care
    125 Oakland Ave Ste 205, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 686-2523
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Sussman?

    Aug 11, 2020
    Excellent service. Above average skill & expertise. Beautiful personality. Sociable, knowledgeable, reliable. Excellent bedside manner. Overly patient. Listens & shows sincere empathy.
    Donna M. Leonick — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Sussman, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Sussman, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Sussman to family and friends

    Scott Sussman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Sussman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Sussman, NP.

    About Scott Sussman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720153570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Sussman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Sussman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Scott Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Sussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scott Sussman, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.