Dr. Scott Surasky, DC is a Chiropractor in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.



Dr. Surasky works at New York Neurology & Pain Medicine in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.