Dr. Scott Surasky, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Surasky, DC is a Chiropractor in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.
Locations
Russell Surasky DO15 Barstow Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Surasky for a number of years off and on. He's the only chiropractor I will see and the only chiropractor you will ever need. His professionalism and expertise is unmatched and his staff is attentive and friendly.
About Dr. Scott Surasky, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265527105
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surasky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surasky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Surasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surasky.
