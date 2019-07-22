Scott Stutz, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Stutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Stutz, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Scott Stutz, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1110 Melody Ln Ste 117, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Stutz?
Have dealt with my share of problems with addiction. Scott was great in getting my on track with a recovery plan and a direction towards sober living.
About Scott Stutz, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841330214
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Stutz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Stutz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Stutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Scott Stutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Stutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Stutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Stutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.