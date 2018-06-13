Dr. Scott Sobel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sobel, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Sobel, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL.
Locations
Priority Medical Associates2499 Glades Rd Ste 312, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 613-4040
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE DOCTOR SOBEL. HIS PERSONALITY ALONE IS SO INVITING AND HIS STAFF IS GREAT!
About Dr. Scott Sobel, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1356461834
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
