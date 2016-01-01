Scott Shuford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Shuford, NP
Overview
Scott Shuford, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Scott Shuford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 674-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Shuford?
About Scott Shuford, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477568350
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Shuford accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Shuford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Shuford works at
2 patients have reviewed Scott Shuford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Shuford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Shuford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Shuford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.