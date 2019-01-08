See All Clinical Psychologists in State College, PA
Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in State College, PA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Scotilla works at Scotilla Psychological Services LLC in State College, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scotilla Psychological Services LLC
    Scotilla Psychological Services LLC
119 S Burrowes St Ste 705, State College, PA 16801
(814) 867-2866

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Jan 08, 2019
    Dr. Scotilla is an excellent clinical psychologist whom I would highly recommend to anyone! I was a patient of his for about 3 years. He is very professional and has always showed compassion and true interest in my life. I contacted him recently after years of not being seen by him. He replied promptly and was willing to help me with what I needed. Dr. Scotilla shows that he cares about the future success of his patients through his actions.
    Ebensburg, PA — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1043437908
    Education & Certifications

    • Supervised Lifestyles Behavioral Healthcare Residential Treatment Center
    • Mental Health Center Of Denver
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Penn State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scotilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scotilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scotilla works at Scotilla Psychological Services LLC in State College, PA. View the full address on Dr. Scotilla’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scotilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scotilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

