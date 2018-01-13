See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Scott Schuldes, APNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Scott Schuldes, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Scott Schuldes works at ThedaCare Physicians Darboy in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Darboy
    W5282 AMY AVE, Appleton, WI 54915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4814
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2018
    He is the most amazingly kind app. He was my primary care provider when he was in New London. I wish he were still here.
    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English
    • English
    Male
    • Male
    1104846179
    • 1104846179
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Scott Schuldes, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Schuldes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Schuldes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Schuldes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Schuldes works at ThedaCare Physicians Darboy in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Scott Schuldes’s profile.

    Scott Schuldes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Schuldes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Schuldes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Schuldes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

