Scott Schuldes, APNP
Overview
Scott Schuldes, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics DarboyW5282 AMY AVE, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 308-4814Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most amazingly kind app. He was my primary care provider when he was in New London. I wish he were still here.
About Scott Schuldes, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104846179
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
