Dr. Scott Schachter, OD
Dr. Scott Schachter, OD is an Optometrist in Pismo Beach, CA.
Advanced Eyecare-eyewear Optometry300 James Way Ste 210, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 773-6000
Dr. Schachter and his staff are very professional and polite. I have a mild dry eye issue stemming from demodex mites. Upon finding out about Dr. Schachter on youtube out of all places regarding demodex treatment, I decided to schedule an appointment. It put me at ease to know that I was diagnosed correctly and that I was on the right track in terms of treating it. I had the blephex treatment done during my office visit which helped tremendously. I would highly recommend Dr. Schachter to anyone!
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1447230602
