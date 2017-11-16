Dr. Sautter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Sautter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sautter, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1604 Hilltop West Shopping Ctr Ste 216, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 498-9585
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent evaluation and time testing. Spent quality hours answering questions and reviewing my case
About Dr. Scott Sautter, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1679520092
Dr. Sautter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sautter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sautter speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sautter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sautter.
