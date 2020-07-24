Dr. Saki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Saki, OD
Overview
Dr. Scott Saki, OD is an Optometrist in Honolulu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2153 N King St Ste 101, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 847-2452
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Sakis for over 10 years. He’s very kind and patient. I’ve never been over charged and have always been seen quickly when needed. I recommend him to all of my friends and family. I love that he makes your glasses while you wait if he has time.
About Dr. Scott Saki, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1649388224
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
