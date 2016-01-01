See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Antioch, CA
Scott Sakata Icon-share Share Profile

Scott Sakata

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Scott Sakata is an Optometrist in Antioch, CA. 

Scott Sakata works at Eye To Eye Optometry Group in Antioch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Janice Paknejad, OD
Dr. Janice Paknejad, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Eileen Linder, OD
Dr. Eileen Linder, OD
10 (390)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye To Eye Optometry Group
    4051 Lone Tree Way Ste E, Antioch, CA 94531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 529-1312
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Sakata?

    Photo: Scott Sakata
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Sakata?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Sakata to family and friends

    Scott Sakata's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Sakata

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Sakata.

    About Scott Sakata

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174931091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Sakata is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Sakata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Sakata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Sakata works at Eye To Eye Optometry Group in Antioch, CA. View the full address on Scott Sakata’s profile.

    Scott Sakata has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Sakata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Sakata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Sakata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scott Sakata?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.