Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Roseman works at Scott Roseman, PhD in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John P Schosheim Md. PA
    2499 Glades Rd Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 361-9559
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Feb 08, 2021
    We had an excellent experience with Dr. Scott Roseman and I would totally recommend him if you need any educational testing for your child. From start to finish, he was very kind and professional, easy to connect with and very supportive . He makes it easy explaining the whole process, answering to your questions and makes sure that the testing covered all the bases. Best of all, he takes the time to get to know each child to truly identify their areas of strengths and weaknesses. He is very kind and patient and he makes the kids feel very comfortable throughout the whole experience . My daughter felt very comfortable with Dr Roseman - they spent several hours together - and she even said it was "fun"! After testing, Dr Roseman delivered a timely and thorough report, breaking down each sub-test and results. He tied all the information together for me, in a way that made sense, and I felt that he definitely portrayed my daughter's strengths and weaknesses accurately.
    Magda Oneal — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699850024
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roseman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roseman works at Scott Roseman, PhD in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roseman’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

