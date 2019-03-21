See All Clinical Psychologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Eugene, OR. 

Dr. Pengelly works at Pain Consultants Of Oregon PC in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Consultants of Oregon
    360 S Garden Way Ste 101, Eugene, OR 97401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sacred Heart Medical Center University District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Counseling Services
Pain Management
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 21, 2019
    I would recommend Dr. Pengelly to anyone I know. He is amazing, he has worked with me on many and multiple issues. His knowledge is incredible. He has given me hope of a much happier and pain free life while working closely with other clinicians in helping me.
    About Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1407978943
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon - Doctorate of Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pengelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pengelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pengelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pengelly works at Pain Consultants Of Oregon PC in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Pengelly’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pengelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pengelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pengelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pengelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

