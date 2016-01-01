See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Scott Pelking, LPC-S

Counseling
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Scott Pelking, LPC-S is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

Scott Pelking works at New Dawn Psychotherapy, El PAso, TX in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Dawn Psychotherapy
    230 Thunderbird Dr Ste J, El Paso, TX 79912
    Monday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Dawn Psychotherapy
    5764 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Counseling
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Scott Pelking, LPC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609074699
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University, Bsed/Elemenary Education
