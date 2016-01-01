Overview

Dr. Scott Owens, DC is a Chiropractor in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.



Dr. Owens works at Gregory Brown, L.Ac., Roseville, CA in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.