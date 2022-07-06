Scott Orrahood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Orrahood, PA
Overview
Scott Orrahood, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boston, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 147 Milk St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 559-8104
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Orrahood?
I saw Scott in an urgent care setting for a relatively minor (but potentially serious) infection. He was respectful, direct, open, and communicative. He reassured me about my condition and made me feel heard. I would definitely go back to him if I needed urgent assessment and treatment.
About Scott Orrahood, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376606061
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Orrahood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Orrahood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Orrahood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Orrahood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Orrahood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.