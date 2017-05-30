See All Chiropractors in North Hollywood, CA
Scott Mintz, CH

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Scott Mintz, CH is a Chiropractor in North Hollywood, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6442 Coldwater Canyon Ave Ste 115, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 321-5321

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Scott Mintz, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609074095
Frequently Asked Questions

