Scott Miller, CHIRMD
Scott Miller, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Hudson, WI.
Harel Chiropractic, Massage, & Acupuncture411 County Road UU Unit 3, Hudson, WI 54016 Directions (715) 245-2594
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really like this chiropractor. He is knowledgeable and is one of the best I have had to explain what he is doing and why. He develops a carefully thought-out treatment plan that is specific to the needs of my body rather than taking a "one size fits all" approach to readjustments.
About Scott Miller, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
Scott Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Miller accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Scott Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.